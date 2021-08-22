Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Live events Kennewick — what’s coming up

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 5 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Kennewick calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kennewick:

Splash Watercolor Class - Lighthouse (Sailor's Delight)

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 830 North Columbia Center Blvd. Suite B, Kennewick, WA 99336

DESCRIPTION - Beginning watercolor class project. Artist quality supplies included. All you need to bring is your sense of adventure.

re|engage begins Aug 22

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 10611 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA

re|engage begins Aug 22 is on Facebook. To connect with re|engage begins Aug 22, join Facebook today.

Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1500 South Oak Street Building #20, Kennewick, WA

Theme: The Best Week of SummerSchedule of Events:7:00 PMHorse Heaven Round-Up Kennewick Rodeo Opening NightMutton Bustin' 20217:45 PM Trace Adkins - Yakima

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Kennewick, WA

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 10611 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Kennewick

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT89, Kennewick, WA 99336

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

