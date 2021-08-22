Cancel
Indio, CA

Coming soon: Indio events

Indio Voice
 5 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Live events are coming to Indio.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indio:

Circuit Training

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This strength class is performed circuit style. It’s an efficient and energizing form of conditioning which develops strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination utilizing a variety of...

Brad's Pad

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs and have a whole lot of fun. Admission is FREE and you must be 21 years...

Mat Pilates I

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

Offers a blend of beginner and intermediate level exercises to help strengthen the core. Core muscles include spinal flexors, spinal extensors, hip flexors and hip extensors.

Learn More
Sunday Service

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Invite your friends and family every Sunday to join us for a Spirit Filled sermon by our Pastor.\n

Sunday, Aug 22nd

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Call 619-708-2000 or 619-852-7732 for additional info Hosted By (Agent Name): Richard Wyllie

Indio Voice

Indio, CA
With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

