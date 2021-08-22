Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 5 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AAxER_0bZWHDtD00

2021 Vestibular Rehabilitation 1

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This course will include didactic information as well as extensive labs to practice examination and treatments for vestibular dysfunction.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ixr5_0bZWHDtD00

“Island Mix Mondays Wit A Little Bit Of Trap” @DiamondDollsDaytonaBeach

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 Madison Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Each and Every Monday at diamond dolls DJ WildChild Brings To You Island Mix Mondays With a little bit of Trap all night long

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4mpn_0bZWHDtD00

NEFJA - Scholarship Concert & Supper featuring The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 352 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet performs with Doug Carn on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. for the NEFJA Scholarship Concert & Supper

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYs2Y_0bZWHDtD00

DUKE LIVEPARTY'S BCU WILDCAT ROUNDUP & HOMECOMING GETAWAY.

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 640 DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

IT'S THE RETURN OF B-CU HOMECOMING, JEANS NIGHT OUT & ALUMNI SIP. TWO OF THE LONG LASTING ANNUAL EVENTS THAT PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
192
Followers
192
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
City
Madison, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Diamonds#Nat Adderley Jr#All Night Long#Sun Nov 11#N Clyde Morris Blvd#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy