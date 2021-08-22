Daytona Beach calendar: What's coming up

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:

2021 Vestibular Rehabilitation 1 Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This course will include didactic information as well as extensive labs to practice examination and treatments for vestibular dysfunction.

“Island Mix Mondays Wit A Little Bit Of Trap” @DiamondDollsDaytonaBeach Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 301 Madison Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Each and Every Monday at diamond dolls DJ WildChild Brings To You Island Mix Mondays With a little bit of Trap all night long

NEFJA - Scholarship Concert & Supper featuring The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 352 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

The Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet performs with Doug Carn on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 4 p.m. for the NEFJA Scholarship Concert & Supper

DUKE LIVEPARTY'S BCU WILDCAT ROUNDUP & HOMECOMING GETAWAY. Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 640 DR. MARY MCLEOD BETHUNE BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

IT'S THE RETURN OF B-CU HOMECOMING, JEANS NIGHT OUT & ALUMNI SIP. TWO OF THE LONG LASTING ANNUAL EVENTS THAT PARTY WITH A PURPOSE.