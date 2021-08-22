Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

Live events coming up in Hagerstown

Posted by 
Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 5 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Live events are lining up on the Hagerstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixbOI_0bZWHC0U00

Medium in the Raw

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Rev. Dr. Michelle Walker is a Psychic Medium, Medical Intuitive & Author

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHnRE_0bZWHC0U00

End of the year celebration

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 728 Frederick St, Hagerstown, MD

Join us for the end of the year celebration be sure to RSVP with the sign-up link below! Date: Sunday August 22nd Time: 4:30 - 8:00 PM Location: National LL and Potterfield Pool What: trophy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYhfs_0bZWHC0U00

Antique Treasure Show

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9702 Beaver Creek Church Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Join us for an afternoon in the style of 'The Antiques Roadshow' and have your pottery evaluated by local appraisers!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CX7Bs_0bZWHC0U00

YardSale/ End Of Summer Vendor Event

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 535 Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740

End of The Summer YardSale and Vendor Fair at the Surrey School!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q3UcS_0bZWHC0U00

the120 MINUTE EXPERIENCE for MIND ~ BODY ~ SPIRIT

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, #2r, Hagerstown, MD 21740

YOGA . BREATH WORK. MEDITATION. CONNECTION

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
167
Followers
185
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Antiques Roadshow#Md Join#Potterfield Pool#The Antiques Roadshow#The Surrey School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy