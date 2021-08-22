Live events coming up in Hagerstown

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Live events are lining up on the Hagerstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Medium in the Raw Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Rev. Dr. Michelle Walker is a Psychic Medium, Medical Intuitive & Author

End of the year celebration Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 728 Frederick St, Hagerstown, MD

Join us for the end of the year celebration be sure to RSVP with the sign-up link below! Date: Sunday August 22nd Time: 4:30 - 8:00 PM Location: National LL and Potterfield Pool What: trophy...

Antique Treasure Show Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9702 Beaver Creek Church Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Join us for an afternoon in the style of 'The Antiques Roadshow' and have your pottery evaluated by local appraisers!

YardSale/ End Of Summer Vendor Event Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 535 Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740

End of The Summer YardSale and Vendor Fair at the Surrey School!

the120 MINUTE EXPERIENCE for MIND ~ BODY ~ SPIRIT Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 28 South Potomac Street, #2r, Hagerstown, MD 21740

YOGA . BREATH WORK. MEDITATION. CONNECTION