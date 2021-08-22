Coming soon: Decatur events

(DECATUR, IL) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

Kevin Costner & Modern West Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Don't miss Kevin Costner & Modern West's Tales From Yellowstone 2021 Tour live at The Devon. Music & stories from one of TV's biggest shows.

Medicare and Retirement Planning at Sams Ranch Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4150 Sandcreek Road, Decatur, IL 62521

Learn about Medicare, Savings, and more at the Sams Family Ranch. A 1-Hour seminar, presented by Michael Sams of Sams/Hockaday & Associates.

FARM PROGRESS SHOW Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4275 E Mound Rd, Decatur, IL

Farm Progress Virtual Experience brings together the best of Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days into one powerhouse virtual experience. Grab your mobile friendly device and enjoy...

Let's Be Clear Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur, IL 62521

Stack or Starve Empire and The Cut Barbershop presents "Let's Be Clear " concert with musical guests such as "Tay Bands" and "Rick Porter

Justin Moore Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521

It will be a night of hits with country music chart-topper Justin Moore, presented by Grandstand Concerts.