Coming soon: Decatur events
(DECATUR, IL) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521
Don't miss Kevin Costner & Modern West's Tales From Yellowstone 2021 Tour live at The Devon. Music & stories from one of TV's biggest shows.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 4150 Sandcreek Road, Decatur, IL 62521
Learn about Medicare, Savings, and more at the Sams Family Ranch. A 1-Hour seminar, presented by Michael Sams of Sams/Hockaday & Associates.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM
Address: 4275 E Mound Rd, Decatur, IL
Farm Progress Virtual Experience brings together the best of Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days into one powerhouse virtual experience. Grab your mobile friendly device and enjoy...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur, IL 62521
Stack or Starve Empire and The Cut Barbershop presents "Let's Be Clear " concert with musical guests such as "Tay Bands" and "Rick Porter
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521
It will be a night of hits with country music chart-topper Justin Moore, presented by Grandstand Concerts.
