Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Coming soon: Decatur events

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 5 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjdhp_0bZWHB7l00

Kevin Costner & Modern West

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Don't miss Kevin Costner & Modern West's Tales From Yellowstone 2021 Tour live at The Devon. Music & stories from one of TV's biggest shows.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJlY3_0bZWHB7l00

Medicare and Retirement Planning at Sams Ranch

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4150 Sandcreek Road, Decatur, IL 62521

Learn about Medicare, Savings, and more at the Sams Family Ranch. A 1-Hour seminar, presented by Michael Sams of Sams/Hockaday & Associates.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynIFv_0bZWHB7l00

FARM PROGRESS SHOW

Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 4275 E Mound Rd, Decatur, IL

Farm Progress Virtual Experience brings together the best of Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days into one powerhouse virtual experience. Grab your mobile friendly device and enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNacM_0bZWHB7l00

Let's Be Clear

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur, IL 62521

Stack or Starve Empire and The Cut Barbershop presents "Let's Be Clear " concert with musical guests such as "Tay Bands" and "Rick Porter

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03H7yL_0bZWHB7l00

Justin Moore

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 East Cantrell Street, Decatur, IL 62521

It will be a night of hits with country music chart-topper Justin Moore, presented by Grandstand Concerts.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
135
Followers
186
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Justin Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Yellowstone National Park#Savings#The Sams Family Ranch#Il Farm Progress Virtual#Husker Harvest Days#The Cut Barbershop#Grandstand Concerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy