Missoula calendar: What's coming up

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Missoula area:

Birdwatching at Kelly Island Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 4854 Spurgin Rd, Missoula, MT

Join us for birdwatching at Kelly Island. About this Event We will meet at Kelly Island to bird in this diverse riparian habitat where we'll have the opportunity to see up to 25 bird species...

Summer MADE fair Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 123 Carousel Dr, Missoula, MT

The Missoula Summer MADE fair is a modern handcrafted open-air market featuring local and regional artists at Caras Park in downtown Missoula, MT. Our juried summer show features over 165 skilled...

Crafter Dark - Project Session — CREATE art bar Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 140 E Front St, Missoula, MT

This is one of our normal project sessions when our full project menu is available for you to choose from and our full bar is open! Our sessions are 3 hours because projects can take up to 3...

Digestive Health Class Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 521 South 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT 59801

Full Circle Natural Medical Clinic invites you to explore Digestive Health

All-School Picnic Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1600 Ronald Ave, Missoula, MT

Law students are invited to the All-School Picnic at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Bonner Park.