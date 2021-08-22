Lawton events coming up

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are coming to Lawton.

These events are coming up in the Lawton area:

Breaden Wildlife Rehab by Wallie Breaden Lawton, OK

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 816 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK

This Sunday's speaker will br Wallie Breaden. Wallie Breaden of Breaden Wildlife Rehab Center will be joining us with a few of his furry friends for a special family service where he will be...

Master Intuitive Interview Techniques Lawton, OK

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

Master Intuitive Interview Techniques is on Facebook. To connect with Master Intuitive Interview Techniques, join Facebook today.

LCT's 'Aladdin Jr.' Lawton, OK

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 801 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK

Lawton Community Theatre will present "Aladdin Jr." August 19-22 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Disney’s "Aladdin Jr." is based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit...

Youth Freedom Workshop Lawton, OK

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 NW 38th St, Lawton, OK

Human Trafficking is the fastest growing crime on the planet and it is everywhere, even in your home town! Join us for an event with The Red Cord who will educate youth on what to avoid, what to...

SOS Support group meeting Lawton, OK

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1410 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

SOS will be conducting a Support Group Meeting 18 August 21, 1200-1400 at Mutti's German Restaurant. Please RSVP to james.k.powers.civ@mail.mil or 580-442-4916 by 16 August 21.