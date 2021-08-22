Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawton, OK

Lawton events coming up

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 5 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are coming to Lawton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfBxj_0bZWH8Yp00

Breaden Wildlife Rehab by Wallie Breaden

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 816 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK

This Sunday's speaker will br Wallie Breaden. Wallie Breaden of Breaden Wildlife Rehab Center will be joining us with a few of his furry friends for a special family service where he will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQCxi_0bZWH8Yp00

Master Intuitive Interview Techniques

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

Master Intuitive Interview Techniques is on Facebook. To connect with Master Intuitive Interview Techniques, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MFsX_0bZWH8Yp00

LCT's 'Aladdin Jr.'

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 801 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK

Lawton Community Theatre will present "Aladdin Jr." August 19-22 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. Disney’s "Aladdin Jr." is based on the 1992 Academy Award®-winning film and the 2014 hit...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtWHU_0bZWH8Yp00

Youth Freedom Workshop

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 NW 38th St, Lawton, OK

Human Trafficking is the fastest growing crime on the planet and it is everywhere, even in your home town! Join us for an event with The Red Cord who will educate youth on what to avoid, what to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Or4A_0bZWH8Yp00

SOS Support group meeting

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1410 SW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

SOS will be conducting a Support Group Meeting 18 August 21, 1200-1400 at Mutti's German Restaurant. Please RSVP to james.k.powers.civ@mail.mil or 580-442-4916 by 16 August 21.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
127
Followers
177
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Disney, OK
City
Lawton, OK
Lawton, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawton Community Theatre#Academy Award#The Red Cord#Support Group Meeting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy