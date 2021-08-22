Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville calendar: What's coming up

Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0yLp_0bZWH7g600

Sisters Raising Sons

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1940 Gum Branch, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Good afternoon, MOTHERS BRING YOUR SONS AGES 8-18 AND JOIN OTHER WOMEN AND THEIR SONS IN GETTING EQUIPPED AND MOTIVATED TO BE THE BEST TEAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35v12U_0bZWH7g600

Girls Night Out The Show at Hooligan's Music Hall (Jacksonville, NC)

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2O8X_0bZWH7g600

Graveside Service

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 110 Montford Landing Rd, Jacksonville, NC

Here is Margaret Jean Ryan’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBcXb_0bZWH7g600

Back to School Family Fun Event

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Please join us for a Back to School Party! We will have treats for the kids, giveaways, Visit Farm Animal Friends with The Barnyard NC & More! Let's kick off the School Year with a Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mCe9_0bZWH7g600

Motor Market

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2394 Wilmington Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Come shop local vendors, grab a bite to eat and see all NRHD has to offer!

