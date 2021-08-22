Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Live events on the horizon in Johnson City

Johnson City Times
 5 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Johnson City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Johnson City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdC6l_0bZWH6nN00

Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe im Knoxville beim Freedom Hall Civic Center

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1320 Pactolas Rd, Johnson City, TN

with special guest Cody Carnes and featuring Brian & Jenn Johnson, Brandon Lake, Dante Bowe and Jonathan & Melissa Helser There’s a new hope rising. A new passion behind the songs we sing. In the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3PGZ_0bZWH6nN00

MTB Skills Clinic

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 4137 Bristol Highway, Johnson City, TN 37601

AWESOME EVENT ALERT: join us for our upcoming MTB skills clinic!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYs7w_0bZWH6nN00

Silver Viennese Waltz Class

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2116 N Roan St #4, Johnson City, TN

For fancier footwork and more power. $10 per person per class, no partner required!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qwp31_0bZWH6nN00

Pastor George Hall Celebration Of Life: Hosted By Church Of JESUS

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 809 W Main St, Johnson City, TN

A celebration of the life of Pastor George Hall, former Pastor of Church Of Jesus. This event is created and hosted by Church Of Jesus. All are encouraged to attend. You may also like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27s7io_0bZWH6nN00

Holy Ghost Service

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 130 W Springbrook Dr, Johnson City, TN

We would love to welcome you as you visit our growing family at The River of Tri-Cities Church! This is not just a church and ministry, but a Body of Believers, and we look forward to meeting you!

