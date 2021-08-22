Mansfield events calendar

(MANSFIELD, OH) Live events are lining up on the Mansfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mansfield:

Inkcarceration Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield, OH 44905

Inkcarceration tattoo and music festival. This is a sold out festival. Tickets include 3 day weekend GA & 4 nights of camping pass $750

#EndEndlessWars | Constitutional War Powers DAY OF ACTION Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Concerned Veterans for America continues to support efforts to repeal outdated AUMFs, reclaim congressional war powers: “The 1991 and 2002 AUMFs are obsolete, not necessary for American security...

Risk Management Professional (RMP) Training In Mansfield, OH Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 116 Park Ave W, Mansfield, OH

Risk Management Professional (RMP) certification Training Risk Management Course empowers you to develop knowledge and skills required to clear your PMI-RMP® exam in first attempt. Risk Management...

Scouts Meeting Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 60 S Mulberry St, Mansfield, OH

Scouts Meeting at St. Peter's Church on Aug 24th, 6:00pm

Holy Trinity Farmers Market Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 W Cook Rd, Mansfield, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 25 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3 PM - 6 PMLocation:Holy Trinity Church,Corner of Cook and Lexington Ave