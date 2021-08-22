Cancel
Davenport, IA

Davenport calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 5 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:

RME Benefit feat. Chicago Farmer | Sponsored by Pierce's Promise

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

A special fundraiser featuring Chicago Farmer, sponsored by Pierce's Promise

QC Real Producers Summer Charity REALTOR Event

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 118 East 4th Street, Davenport, IA 52801

Quad Cities Real Producers Exclusive REALTOR & Preferred Partners charity event!

Marceline: A Love Story

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 320 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801

An evening with the Walt Disney Hometown Museum's Creative Director Peter Whitehead!

Freight House Farmers Market

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 421 W River Dr, Davenport, IA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 8am - 1pmSundays, 10am - 2pm May 5 - October 27, 2021 Wednesdays, 4pm - 8pm Location: 421 West River Drive

WISHES: An Evening with Wendy Czekalski

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 320 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801

An evening of song, laughter and love with Wendy Czekalski and Jonathan Turner.

