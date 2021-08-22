Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute calendar: What's coming up

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 5 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

Full Moon Games playtime

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 248 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

A Pokémon Trading Card Game event at Full Moon Games in Terre Haute, IN.

PWP and Care Partners Support Group

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1120 E Davis Dr, Terre Haute, IN

4th Friday 10:00 AMContact: Ronald Taylor 812-696-2874 Loyal Bishop 812-242-4668

Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District exhibit

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) and the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (SPSMW) are partnering with the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana, to present “Stories from...

Downtown Terre Haute Farmers Market

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2800 Poplar St, Terre Haute, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 15 - October 30, 2021Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:2800 Poplar Street

Dueling Pianos for CASY

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 57 Allendale, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Dance and sing the night away, while supporting Chances and Services for Youth.

ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

