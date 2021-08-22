Live events on the horizon in Valdosta
(VALDOSTA, GA) Valdosta is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdosta:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Address: 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta, GA
Valdosta City School District 1204 Williams St., Valdosta, GA 31601 Phone: (229) 333-8500 Fax: (229) 247-7757
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 4038 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta, GA
This three-member band performs the best classic rock and soul. For more information, click here.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 1 Meeting Place, Valdosta, GA 31601
GPOE Presents: Girls Gathering Together: "You Can Sit With Us!"
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: TBD, Valdosta, GA 31601
A workshop to empower women to get a hand on their land with education on reforestation techniques and connections to consulting foresters.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1805 West Hill Avenue, Valdosta, GA 31601
This conference will inspire and empower you to walk in your SELF CONFIDENCE!
