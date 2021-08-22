Cancel
Charleston, WV

Charleston calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 5 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6Emo_0bZWGTaY00

Ani DiFranco, Hayes Carll, Dar Williams, and Mipso on Mountain Stage

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Clay Square, Charleston, WV 25301

Be a part of the live audience for NPR Music! This show will be heard on public radio stations across America at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lgp0f_0bZWGTaY00

Open Mic Event

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:02 AM

Address: 410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV

Charleston WV's Longest Running Open Mic Night. Every Monday Night with a Variety of Hosts. Check schedule for Host and Equipment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0XSd_0bZWGTaY00

North Mississippi Allstars, Sonny Landreth, Peter Case and Cedric Burnside

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Be a part of the live audience for NPR Music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMrs9_0bZWGTaY00

2021 Spirit of the Valley Luncheon

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

Join us on Wednesday, September 15th, for the 2021 Spirit of the Valley luncheon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHTN2_0bZWGTaY00

Copy of Figure Drawing July-August Session

Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

FIGURE DRAWING @ Studio 3D July - August Session Starting July 29th we're hosting 4 Figure Drawing sessions! About this Event FIGURE DRAWING @ Studio 3D July-August Session Starting July 27th...

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
