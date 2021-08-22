Merced calendar: Coming events

(MERCED, CA) Merced is ready for live events.

Kind Neighbor Farmers' Market Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Farmer's Market In South Merced: Our goal is to make it easier for the community to have access to local fresh produce, local goods, and wellness. Come out and support local! Mercado de...

Vista Nights – Maclain (alternative) Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 7326 E, CA-140, Merced, CA

7326 East Highway 140, Merced CA 95340 Tasting Room Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am to 6pm Vista Summer Nights Hours: Thursday and Friday: 6pm to 9pm events@vistaranch.com 209-722-8200 209-722-8700

BoTW Presents: Homefield Advantage Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: American Legion Hall 83, 939 W Main St., Merced, CA 95340

Best of The West presents Homefield Advantage! Pro Wrestling returns to Merced for the first time in nearly 2 years!

Merced County All-Star Basketball Camp Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Farmland Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Merced County youth Camp. All skill levels welcomed. Boys and Girls

Open House: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at 3284 Stretch Rd Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# MC21180654 in Merced starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT.