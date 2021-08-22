Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Merced, CA

Merced calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 5 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Merced is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Merced:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwKrq_0bZWGFTc00

Kind Neighbor Farmers' Market

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Farmer's Market In South Merced: Our goal is to make it easier for the community to have access to local fresh produce, local goods, and wellness. Come out and support local! Mercado de...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktoQ7_0bZWGFTc00

Vista Nights – Maclain (alternative)

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 7326 E, CA-140, Merced, CA

7326 East Highway 140, Merced CA 95340 Tasting Room Hours: Monday - Sunday: 10am to 6pm Vista Summer Nights Hours: Thursday and Friday: 6pm to 9pm events@vistaranch.com 209-722-8200 209-722-8700

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOsaJ_0bZWGFTc00

BoTW Presents: Homefield Advantage

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: American Legion Hall 83, 939 W Main St., Merced, CA 95340

Best of The West presents Homefield Advantage! Pro Wrestling returns to Merced for the first time in nearly 2 years!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1buEUY_0bZWGFTc00

Merced County All-Star Basketball Camp

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Farmland Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

Merced County youth Camp. All skill levels welcomed. Boys and Girls

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bBrQ_0bZWGFTc00

Open House: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at 3284 Stretch Rd

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Open House for MLS# MC21180654 in Merced starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM PDT.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
168
Followers
182
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
Merced, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Hall#W Main#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Oakland events coming up

1. 8/22 Reverence Yoga; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. oakland ecstatic dance 4 queers; 4. Moving from Pain to Purpose;The Journey from Violence to Victory!; 5. 8th Grade Welcome Back to School Picnic;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Tennisnny360.com

Community Fun Day in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Town of Schroeppel will hold the annual Community Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the William J. Farley Community Park on Chestnut Street in Phoenix. There will be game stations for children that include soccer, tennis, basketball, track and field,...
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Elkton, SDBrookings Register

Harvest Festival fun returns

ELKTON – After a break last year due to COVID-19, the Harvest Festival returned to Elkton this weekend, and so did the crowds. The annual event returned to its August roots for the first time in decades on Friday and Saturday, with visitors enjoying features such as food served up by local churches, the Saturday night parade, and a street carnival with rides for the kids.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Butler, PAbutlerradio.com

Fall Festival Postponed Again

The Butler Fall Festival will not be happening again this year, but organizers are planning two Community Days in its place. “Our goal is to have the festival on Main Street. Since we weren’t able to raise the sponsorships in order to pay the police cost, the insurance, and other costs because everyone is recovering from the pandemic this year, we wanted to do something that promotes the idea of the festival without incurring the massive cost that wasn’t going to be covered,” Butler Fall Festival President Don Shearer said.
Musicoregoncoastmagazine.com

Bay Area Fun Fests

Fun Festivals are back on the agenda in the Coos Bay area with the return of the Blackberry Arts Festival and the Bay Area Fun Festival. The Blackberry Arts Festival celebrates all things blackberry and a whole lot more on August 28–29. Yes, there are tons of blackberry-themed yummy items for sale like jam, baked goods, and wine. Attendees can also expect artists and vendors with all types of artisan wares and two days of live music. The festival takes place in downtown Coos Bay on Central Avenue near Highway 101. For updates, go to the Festival website or Facebook page.
Alameda County, CAbayareaparent.com

Fun Fall Festivals

Favorite fall festivals have begun to return to the Bay Area, and a couple of county fairs will take place as well. While some events are still on hold until next year, there are plenty of fun ways for your family to spend your weekends in September and beyond. As conditions may change due to COVID-19, make sure to check event websites before heading out.
Milford, MIwhmi.com

Milford Memories Summer Festival Returns Next Weekend

A popular summer festival is returning to the Milford community. After a pandemic hiatus, Milford Memories is returning next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 13th - 15th. Some highlights include Art in the Village, a 5K run, basketball and volleyball tournaments, a corn hole tournament, a blind canoe race, kids' activities, and a variety of restaurants and food vendors.
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

It's Happening Here

“The Greatest Show on Earth” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton. Stewart portrays a circus clown with mysterious past. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112. SUNDAYS. Indiana County Humane Society Bingo...
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Your weekend

Hummingbird Hurrah — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Henderson; hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com. Le Sueur County Fair — Le Center; www.lesueurcountyfair.org. Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St. U.S.-Dakota War commemoration guided tour of battle sites — 2 p.m., starts at Brown County Historical Society...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Utah Stateutahstories.com

Utah Snowbird Oktoberfest 2021

Good news: Utah’s original Oktoberfest is back for 2021. Snowbird Resort’s annual Oktoberfest celebration dates back to 1972 and it’s a great place to enjoy a wide range of German-style beers as well as many others. According to the food and beverage team at Snowbird, “The annual festival includes a...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.

Comments / 0

Community Policy