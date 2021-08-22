Events on the Albany calendar

(ALBANY, GA) Albany is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:

SEW-N-STYLE SEWING CLASSES Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 721 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Stylist Rita B. is hosting Sew-N-Style 101 to teach transferable skills for those who want to learn beginner and intermediate sewing.

Comedy Night presented by Sowega Council on Aging Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA

Due to the recent surge in Covid cases, increased COVID hospitalizations, and our desire not to put the aging population we serve at risk, we have decided to cancel Comedy Night, initially...

The Bible in 90 Days Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 220 N Jackson St, Albany, GA

YOU can read the Bible...in only 90 days! And you'll do it with the support of your brothers and sisters in Christ doing it together. B90 starts next Wednesday, August 11. The study starts at...

Chris Brown Live Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first major concert inside the Albany Civic Center since the start of the pandemic will feature a major music star. SandTrap 5.0 Owner Gilbert Udoto and the Albany Civic...

BIG SCARR SUMMER JAM CONCERT Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

THE HOTTEST SUMMER JAM OF THE 229!!!! EARLY ARRIVAL SUGGESTED! SECURITY WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT! About this Event