Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Events on the Albany calendar

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 5 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Albany is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERcnT_0bZWGEat00

SEW-N-STYLE SEWING CLASSES

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 721 West Broad Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

Stylist Rita B. is hosting Sew-N-Style 101 to teach transferable skills for those who want to learn beginner and intermediate sewing.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3gX6_0bZWGEat00

Comedy Night presented by Sowega Council on Aging

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA

Due to the recent surge in Covid cases, increased COVID hospitalizations, and our desire not to put the aging population we serve at risk, we have decided to cancel Comedy Night, initially...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMFu9_0bZWGEat00

The Bible in 90 Days

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 220 N Jackson St, Albany, GA

YOU can read the Bible...in only 90 days! And you'll do it with the support of your brothers and sisters in Christ doing it together. B90 starts next Wednesday, August 11. The study starts at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Qfn_0bZWGEat00

Chris Brown Live

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first major concert inside the Albany Civic Center since the start of the pandemic will feature a major music star. SandTrap 5.0 Owner Gilbert Udoto and the Albany Civic...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prMcp_0bZWGEat00

BIG SCARR SUMMER JAM CONCERT

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

THE HOTTEST SUMMER JAM OF THE 229!!!! EARLY ARRIVAL SUGGESTED! SECURITY WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT! About this Event

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
93
Followers
186
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oglethorpe, GA
Albany, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga Due#Covid#Covid#The Albany Civic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy