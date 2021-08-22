Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lynchburg, VA

What’s up Lynchburg: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DS7s8_0bZWGDiA00

Kid's Bowl Free Day

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Join us for Kids Bowl Free Day at Montview Bowling Alley from 1-6 P.M.! Kids (15 and under) receive one free game when accompanied by a paying adult. Shoes will be included and 4 kids can bowl for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HquZC_0bZWGDiA00

Fall Truck Paint Party

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 126 Old Graves Mill Road, ##106, Lynchburg, VA 24502

This piece is the perfect match to go with your fall decor!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPas_0bZWGDiA00

Thanksgiving in the Victorian Era

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Join us for a talk on how Thanksgiving as we know it began, not with the Pilgrims, but during the Civil War and how the traditions we know today developed through the Victorian Era.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kTd0_0bZWGDiA00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Lynchburg: Free Weekly Classes

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT96, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0PB3_0bZWGDiA00

Finding the Missing PEACE to Life’s Puzzle: The Official Book Release

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Author Ethel Reeves will release her first book and encourage attendees to pursue PEACE. Food, fun, and prizes! Book signing and photos!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg Dispatch

Lynchburg, VA
88
Followers
192
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Lynchburg, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Tavern#Live Events#The Victorian Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy