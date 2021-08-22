What’s up Lynchburg: Local events calendar

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

Kid's Bowl Free Day Lynchburg, VA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Join us for Kids Bowl Free Day at Montview Bowling Alley from 1-6 P.M.! Kids (15 and under) receive one free game when accompanied by a paying adult. Shoes will be included and 4 kids can bowl for...

Fall Truck Paint Party Lynchburg, VA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 126 Old Graves Mill Road, ##106, Lynchburg, VA 24502

This piece is the perfect match to go with your fall decor!!

Thanksgiving in the Victorian Era Lynchburg, VA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Join us for a talk on how Thanksgiving as we know it began, not with the Pilgrims, but during the Civil War and how the traditions we know today developed through the Victorian Era.

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Lynchburg: Free Weekly Classes Lynchburg, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT96, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Finding the Missing PEACE to Life's Puzzle: The Official Book Release Lynchburg, VA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1971 English Tavern Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Author Ethel Reeves will release her first book and encourage attendees to pursue PEACE. Food, fun, and prizes! Book signing and photos!