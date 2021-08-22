Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette events coming up

Posted by 
Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 5 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Lafayette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDl1Z_0bZWGCpR00

The Mandalorian Official Launch Party!

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2100 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, IN

Of that’s right WPPR Points are back and this will be our first official launch party sanctioned by the IFPA in a whole year! We are going to open the doors at noon, start the tournament at 12:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TW5nc_0bZWGCpR00

The 6th Annual Women's Retreat

Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 515 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Do not miss this opportunity for God's chosen to speak life into your life.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Q6N4_0bZWGCpR00

The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller — Carnahan Hall

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2200 Elmwood Ave Suite A6, Lafayette, IN

Join us every Sunday at 11 AM for The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller, a church service for all. >>Click here for more information<<

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWBV2_0bZWGCpR00

WPUSA Fearless Summer Showdown

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 18 N Earl Ave, Lafayette, IN

Open to all lifters! No qualifier required. This is a drug tested meet. Testing info including the banned list Drug Testing Info The WPUSA Fearless Summer Showdown will be held on Saturday August...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2IVE_0bZWGCpR00

Bosses Brunch

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1301 N 14th St, Lafayette, IN

Welcome to a World of Networking and Opportunity About this Event The Bosses Brunch will be August 28, 2021 at DJ's Dino House located at 1301 N 14th street. This event starts at 11am and will be...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lafayette Post

Lafayette Post

Lafayette, IN
98
Followers
190
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Lafayette, IN
Government
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifpa#Drug Testing Info#Dj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy