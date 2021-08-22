Lafayette events coming up

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Live events are lining up on the Lafayette calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

The Mandalorian Official Launch Party! Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2100 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, IN

Of that’s right WPPR Points are back and this will be our first official launch party sanctioned by the IFPA in a whole year! We are going to open the doors at noon, start the tournament at 12:30...

The 6th Annual Women's Retreat Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 515 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Do not miss this opportunity for God's chosen to speak life into your life.

The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller — Carnahan Hall Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2200 Elmwood Ave Suite A6, Lafayette, IN

Join us every Sunday at 11 AM for The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller, a church service for all. >>Click here for more information<<

WPUSA Fearless Summer Showdown Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 18 N Earl Ave, Lafayette, IN

Open to all lifters! No qualifier required. This is a drug tested meet. Testing info including the banned list Drug Testing Info The WPUSA Fearless Summer Showdown will be held on Saturday August...

Bosses Brunch Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1301 N 14th St, Lafayette, IN

Welcome to a World of Networking and Opportunity About this Event The Bosses Brunch will be August 28, 2021 at DJ's Dino House located at 1301 N 14th street. This event starts at 11am and will be...