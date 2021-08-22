Idaho Falls events coming up
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up in and around Idaho Falls:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Address: S Sweetwater Way, Ammon, ID
Bring your school supplies, meet your teacher, and enjoy snow cones, cotton candy, and a hot dog.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 398 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID
Gas Station Sushi Hosted By The Celt Pub. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:30 pm and happening at Idaho Falls., Reggae, Rap, Pop, Alternative Rock
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 2677 East 17th Street, #500, Ammon, ID 83406
Essential Oils - An IN-PERSON class series with medical grade essential oils to create sustainable health results you can feel great about!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 1508 Midway Dr, Ammon, ID
Continuing education presented by GIFAR and taught by Kelly Fisher. all classes count towards license requirements
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Address: 216 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401
The Low-End Lab Presents: Bassology 102 Featuring: Weird Science, Dark Velvet, Dukez, Salem, Alien Thunder, and Dalenz
