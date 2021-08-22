Idaho Falls events coming up

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Idaho Falls:

Back to School Night Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: S Sweetwater Way, Ammon, ID

Bring your school supplies, meet your teacher, and enjoy snow cones, cotton candy, and a hot dog.

Gas Station Sushi Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 398 W Broadway St, Idaho Falls, ID

Gas Station Sushi Hosted By The Celt Pub. Event starts at Sat Aug 21 2021 at 09:30 pm and happening at Idaho Falls., Reggae, Rap, Pop, Alternative Rock

doTERRA Essential Oil Wellness Series - Scoresby Chiropractic Idaho Falls Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 2677 East 17th Street, #500, Ammon, ID 83406

Essential Oils - An IN-PERSON class series with medical grade essential oils to create sustainable health results you can feel great about!

Continuing Education 2021 Ammon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1508 Midway Dr, Ammon, ID

Continuing education presented by GIFAR and taught by Kelly Fisher. all classes count towards license requirements

Bassology 102 Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 216 1st Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

The Low-End Lab Presents: Bassology 102 Featuring: Weird Science, Dark Velvet, Dukez, Salem, Alien Thunder, and Dalenz