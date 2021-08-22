Live events on the horizon in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) Longview is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Longview:

8-30-2021 American Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR first aid + FREE 4 hr self study 8-30-2021 Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

The class is 8/30/2021- 6:00PM-9:30PM in G-5. Wear comfortable clothes. Bring snacks and drinks if you wish. Please park in ... Read More

Online Fantasy Football Draft Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 N Fredonia St, Longview, TX

This year's FUMC fantasy football draft will move from an in person gathering to an online only format. If you are interested in joining the league, contact Pastor David at david@lvfumc.or

Field Force Operations Training Refresher Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Instructor: Sgt. Mark Falkner Material: If you have Field Force Equipment, please bring it with you. TCOLE hours are available.

Reece Malone Band @ Lone Star Ice House (Longview, Tx) Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Address: 1016 McCann Rd, Longview, TX

Reese Malone Ladies in FREE 'til 10 PM $2 Longnecks and Well Drinks 'til 10 PM Doors Open at 5 PM

Longview Texas Gun Show Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX

It could use a leather crafter. Loads of shiny new handguns and nobody doing leather. If I wanted plastic Kydex I’d melt my own. Serious weapons require serious travel ware. No gun nut is shy...