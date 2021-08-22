Events on the Scranton calendar

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Scranton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scranton:

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 314 Pear St, Scranton, PA

MUST ATTEND ALL 4 DAYS - 7:00 am START Saturday, August 21, 2021, Saturday, August 28, 2021, Saturday, September 4, 2021, […]



Reiki Infused Guided Meditation Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Join Renee for a Reiki Infused Guided Meditation to help you release, relax and heal.

Steak Night – Three Quarter Pound Bone-In Ribeye 19.95 Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:59 PM

Address: 701 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

Monday’s can be rough, but this helps, Nothing brightens up the week like getting a massive Ribeye, Mashed Potatoes, and Fresh Broccoli for under $20! Steak Night – Three Quarter Pound Bone-In...

Buck A Shuck Oysters & Half Price Craft Drafts (5-7) Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

Join us Monday to Thursday from 5 to 7 pm for Buck a Shuck Oysters, Half Price Craft Drafts, and Buck off Domestic drafts!

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Scranton Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT239, Scranton, PA 18503

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.