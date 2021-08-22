Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

Back to School Night Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2900 Gulf Dr, Fairfield, CA

Decision Making in Hiring: Human vs Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 4949 Suisun Valley Rd, Fairfield, CA

Join fellow members of TALC on 8/26 at Backroads Vines Winery for a day of great fun, amazing wine and thought provoking conversation. About this Event We're setting up a dynamic panel; experts on...

You are registering for Defensive Shooting Fundamentals - Level 1 Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

You are registering for Defensive Shooting Fundamentals - Level 1 On Date & Time: 08-30-2021 9:00 am And will be held at: Dobbs Firearm Training (1652 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533, USA) u We...

6TH ANNUAL SOLANO FAMILY JUSTICE HEALTH FAIR Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 604 Empire Street, Fairfield, CA 94533

The Solano County District Attorney's Office and Family Justice Center invite you to the 6th Annual Health Fair Event!

Fairfield's Tomato & Vine Festival Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1111 Webster St, Fairfield, CA

The Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce will be pouring at the Tomato & Vine Festival in Downtown Fairfield. Come say "hi" and grab a drink. Cheers!