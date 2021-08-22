Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

What's up Wichita Falls: Local events calendar

Wichita Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Wichita Falls is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wichita Falls area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNIuN_0bZWG7V300

Crystal Bingo

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

I will be hosting Crystal Bingo! Come over, hang out, and Win some Prizes ? Please RSVP ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWUkB_0bZWG7V300

Tribe Talk – 08/30/2021

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 912 Burnett St, Wichita Falls, TX

Moms come together to share and hear birth stories (without the scary drama) and stories of motherhood. This event is for all moms. It doesn’t matter where or how you gave birth. We celebrate face...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diMDP_0bZWG7V300

Fall New Coaches Clinic

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4749-4823 Gregg Rd, Wichita Falls, TX

A new coaches clinic will be held on Sunday, August 29th, 2021 at the GWFSA Soccer Fields at 2:00 pm. All new coaches MUST attend. Bring a soccer ball please. Hope to see you there!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjY5x_0bZWG7V300

Deep End Trivia Night

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5117 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX

Trivia Masters Miranda and Marina ask the best custom Trivia questions around. Teams of 3 compete to win their whole tab free!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n0Xpj_0bZWG7V300

Carvin Jones @ Stick's Place

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 3305 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls, TX

World renowned blues guitarist Carvin Jones, voted in Top 50 Guitarists by Guitarist Magazine, brings his Ultimate Guitar Experience to you!

Wichita Falls News Beat

With Wichita Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

