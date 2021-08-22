Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

What’s up Grand Junction: Local events calendar

Grand Junction News Alert
 5 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4JAr_0bZWG6cK00

Steve-O (Thurs)

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Steve-o LIVE AT MESA THEATER! THURSDAY, November 18th, 2021! 21+ must have ID to enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MULZ_0bZWG6cK00

Quiet Riot

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Quiet Riot perform LIVE in Grand Junction Saturday, October 2nd!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kukp0_0bZWG6cK00

BLITZKID: Escape The Grave Tour

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Blitzkid: Escape the Grave Tour 2022 LIVE at Mesa Theater Saturday, March 5th, 2022

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

