San Angelo, TX

Live events on the horizon in San Angelo

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are coming to San Angelo.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Angelo area:

HOT RODS at HOOTERS

San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 4384 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, TX

HOT RODS at HOOTERS San Angelo, 4th Saturday of every month, 7-9pm, all cars are welcome.

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Angelo

San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT329, San Angelo, TX 76903

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Sean McConnell

San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1605 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Concert of Sean McConnell in Lubbock. The concert will take place at Concho Pearl Icehouse in Lubbock. The date of the concert is the 28-08-2021.

The GOLDEN ROSES

San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Combining Lone Star tradition, respectful originality and road-tested western swing, the Golden Roses’ second studio album, “Devil’s In The Details,” chronicles the trials and tribulations of life...

The House of FiFi DuBois

San Angelo, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Explore all upcoming dubois events in San Angelo, find information & tickets for upcoming dubois events happening in San Angelo.

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

