Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Jackson events coming soon

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYQKx_0bZWG3y900

Techify Mainstreet

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

A pitch event and hackathon to bring technology to Jackson's neighborhood-based businesses.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQerh_0bZWG3y900

Flowers on the Grave with Small Town Rival and TBA

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect St, Jackson, MI

Local up and comers Flowers on the Grave rock the Rail with their well crafted original tunes and a selection of popular cover tunes. 21+ No cover charge!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zst5Y_0bZWG3y900

12th Annual Jackson Back To School Bash

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Back To School 2021 Events in Jackson, Michigan, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Jackson, Michigan. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aqq81_0bZWG3y900

Autumn Psychic & Holistic Expo - American Credit Union Event Center!

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 128 West Ganson Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Large Psychic Expo featuring psychics, mediums, crystals, aura photography, reiki healing, holistic products, crafts and food and music!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qDJC_0bZWG3y900

Vino On The Veranda Weekly Wine Social

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

Join VERITAS for a relaxing weekly wine social on our picturesque patio each and every Thursday of the summer!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
99
Followers
192
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Photography#Live Events#Michigan Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
MuseumsWarren Tribune Chronicle

Bristol museum opens doors

BRISTOL — The Bristol Community Museum was scheduled to open in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed its debut, with the museum now opening Saturday. The museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former 1845 congregational church at the township center at state Routes 45 and 88. There also will be a craft and vendor show at the center.
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
Entertainmentbeaconjournal.com

Green set to hold its 16th annual art-A-palooza

GREEN – The Annual art-A-palooza will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 21 at Boettler Park, 5300 Massillon Road. The event returns live for its 16th year after being virtual last year. The Green Arts Council and the city of Green’s Parks and Recreation Division hosts the...
Oxford, ALPosted by
Calhoun County Journal

Oxford Community Pep Rally

Thursday, August 19, 2021 6:00pm Event by The City of Oxford, Alabama 100 E Choccolocco St, Oxford, AL 36203 Public Event Come out in your black and gold to support the Oxford High School football team, cheerleaders, and marching band for a community pep rally held in downtown Oxford! K98, Kona Ice, Thumbsuckers Foodtruck, and Fusion Taco will be […]
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Evansville, INWTVW

Nelly announces Evansville concert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nelly is bringing country grammar to the river city. The 4-time Grammy Award winning artist will be performing November 13 at Old National Events Plaza. The venue announced the show Monday morning. Nelly began his career in the early 2000’s with his southern style hip-hop. His...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Trenton, MOkchi.com

Two Fundraising Concerts

Two fundraising concerts are planned in Trenton this fall. September 25th, the Leadership Music Jam will be held at Black Silo Winery. Tickets are $20 each in advance or $25 the day of the show. The concert will feature Sunny Sweeny and local artist Salem Croy. The concert benefits Leadership Northwest Missouri. For more information, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5834.
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...

Comments / 0

Community Policy