Jackson events coming soon

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jackson:

Techify Mainstreet Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 133 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

A pitch event and hackathon to bring technology to Jackson's neighborhood-based businesses.

Flowers on the Grave with Small Town Rival and TBA Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 308 W Prospect St, Jackson, MI

Local up and comers Flowers on the Grave rock the Rail with their well crafted original tunes and a selection of popular cover tunes. 21+ No cover charge!

12th Annual Jackson Back To School Bash Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Back To School 2021 Events in Jackson, Michigan, Discover best of Back to School events, GIveaways & Parties for kids in Jackson, Michigan. Find information & tickets of upcoming back to school...

Autumn Psychic & Holistic Expo - American Credit Union Event Center! Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 128 West Ganson Street, Jackson, MI 49201

Large Psychic Expo featuring psychics, mediums, crystals, aura photography, reiki healing, holistic products, crafts and food and music!

Vino On The Veranda Weekly Wine Social Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 151 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

Join VERITAS for a relaxing weekly wine social on our picturesque patio each and every Thursday of the summer!