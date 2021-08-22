Cancel
Cumming, GA

Cumming events coming up

Cumming Dispatch
Cumming Dispatch
(CUMMING, GA) Cumming is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cumming:

JUDA Opening Day

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 795 Brannon Rd, Cumming, GA

JUDA Opening Day! YES! JUDA Opening Day is going to be epic! Our community of young families and the awesome kids and teens at JUDA are looking forward to a spectacular opening day for JUDA...

Live Patio Jams!

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 419 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA

Every weekend we have a featured artist on our outdoor patio! Come relax and enjoy some of the areas finest acoustic acts. 8pm-11pm *While weather permits*\n

Fridays at the Farm Featuring The Gold Standard Band

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 7938 Ball Ground Road, Cumming, GA 30028

Join us for this Fridays at the Farm outdoor concert featuring The Gold Standard Band

FY22 Child & Family Welfare Collaborative

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1120 Dahlonega Highway, Cumming, GA 30040

Work with partners to increase awareness, provide training, increase support and enhance services in order to reduce child abuse and neglect

DATL Davis and the Love

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 419 Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA

High energy dance music from ATL and the past 30+ years. Everything under the sun to shake your booty. Instagram: davisandthelove Spotify: spoti.fi/38PKfUq Soundcloud...

