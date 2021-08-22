Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 5 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HRje_0bZWG1Ch00

Young Romantics • Waltzer • Crush

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 522 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101

21+ Doors 7pm • Outdoor Stage • Mask required inside, no exceptions

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1E4P_0bZWG1Ch00

Boo Bash BG 2021

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Spooks, thrills, and spirits are headed your way! Boo Bash is a 21+ adults only event complete with goody bags you won't want to miss!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtrZn_0bZWG1Ch00

2021 Miss BG Pride Pageant

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 502 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

BG FuZion presents the 2021 Miss BG Pride Pageant hosted by Vanessa Demornay! Join us as we crown Bowling Green's first ever Pride Queen!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqJlD_0bZWG1Ch00

Circus Funtastic - BOWLING GREEN, KY

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 940 Morgantown Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
117
Followers
185
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Bowling Green, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Live Events#Acrobats#Ky 42101 Spooks#Ky 42101 Bg Fuzion#Ky 42101 Embark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy