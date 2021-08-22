Bowling Green calendar: Coming events

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

Young Romantics • Waltzer • Crush Bowling Green, KY

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 522 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101

21+ Doors 7pm • Outdoor Stage • Mask required inside, no exceptions

Boo Bash BG 2021 Bowling Green, KY

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 401 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Spooks, thrills, and spirits are headed your way! Boo Bash is a 21+ adults only event complete with goody bags you won't want to miss!

2021 Miss BG Pride Pageant Bowling Green, KY

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 502 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

BG FuZion presents the 2021 Miss BG Pride Pageant hosted by Vanessa Demornay! Join us as we crown Bowling Green's first ever Pride Queen!

Circus Funtastic - BOWLING GREEN, KY Bowling Green, KY

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 940 Morgantown Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!