Concord, NC

Concord calendar: Coming events

Concord News Watch
 5 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Concord has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concord area:

Blood Drive at CK Select Real Estate

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 142 Cabarrus Avenue East, Concord, NC 28025

Red Cross Bus will be at CK Select Real Estate for a blood drive on Thursday August 26, 2021.

ELI YACINTHE BAND

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 42 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

Eli Yacinthe Band is a fresh blend of jazz, blues, rock, and R&B, from a group of young up and coming artists.

The Ultimate Girls Day Expo

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Address: 4751 NC Highway 49 North, Concord, NC 28025

FREE - Swag bags to the first 200 attendees ! Join us a Day of panel discussion, shopping, fashion, fun, health, education and networking.

Muddy Princess Charlotte, NC

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 7277 Miami Church Rd, Concord, NC 28025

Muddy Princess is an outdoor 5km (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women - and women ONLY!

Adult prom Harlem nights edition

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1 Buffalo Avenue NW, Suite 2205, Concord NC 28025, Concord, NC 28025

Takeoff promotions presents Harlem nights the biggest adult prom in the state! More information to come stay tuned

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

