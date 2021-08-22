Cancel
College Station, TX

Live events coming up in College Station

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 5 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Live events are coming to College Station.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbpo9_0bZWFzbT00

Stars & Pipes Fundraiser Car, Truck, & Bike Show

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1500 Harvey Road, College Station, TX 77840

Please join us in our first annual Stars & Pipes Car, Truck, and Bike Show!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOqiw_0bZWFzbT00

Texas 105 Band Live @ Ozona Grill & Bar

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Texas 105 Band Live @ Ozona Grill & Bar at 520 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX 77840-3452, United States on Tue Jul 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUOoI_0bZWFzbT00

Retail Sales from PWAT Paintings

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1643 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX

Copyright © 2021 Painting with a Twist.® All art displayed on website is subject to copyright protection in favor of Painting with a Twist. Use of such is prohibited without written authorization...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXauu_0bZWFzbT00

Boots & Bottles 2021

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 166 Century Court, #Suite G-60, College Station, TX 77840

Join Lucchese Bootmaker and Porters Dining + Butcher for an evening of boots and bottles. Porters will feature select wine and charcuterie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxK0l_0bZWFzbT00

Sunday Worship Service – August 2021

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2201 Rio Grande Blvd, College Station, TX

Welcome to Peace Lutheran Church! Come Join Us On Sunday Mornings! Service Time - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please join with us on Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. to praise God and worship in the name of...

