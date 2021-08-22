Events on the Bend calendar

(BEND, OR) Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bend:

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bend Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 549 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Napa..

Bridges of Justice Symposium Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend, OR 97701

Bridges of Justice Symposium -- Building Allies, Understanding, and Possibilities to Recreate Our World

F45 Training Free Boot Camp Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 777 Northwest Riverside Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701

F45 Training - a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity, group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 549 Northwest York Drive, Bend, OR 97701

Going Left Music and FVZZ Records Presents: Chris King & The Gutterballs and Smoker Dad! Live at Thump Coffee Roastery.

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Bend, OR Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 21720 U.S. 20, Bend, OR 97701

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!