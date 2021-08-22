Cancel
Bend, OR

Events on the Bend calendar

Bend Journal
 5 days ago

(BEND, OR) Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGkkq_0bZWFyik00

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bend

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 549 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes brings her fundraising and recovery tour to Napa..

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYPgd_0bZWFyik00

Bridges of Justice Symposium

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend, OR 97701

Bridges of Justice Symposium -- Building Allies, Understanding, and Possibilities to Recreate Our World

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9ILC_0bZWFyik00

F45 Training Free Boot Camp

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:15 AM

Address: 777 Northwest Riverside Boulevard, Bend, OR 97701

F45 Training - a global fitness community specializing in innovative, high-intensity, group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoHFE_0bZWFyik00

Thump Lot Party 9/18 - Chris King & The Gutterballs & Smoker Dad

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 549 Northwest York Drive, Bend, OR 97701

Going Left Music and FVZZ Records Presents: Chris King & The Gutterballs and Smoker Dad! Live at Thump Coffee Roastery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nF7GC_0bZWFyik00

VOLUNTEER - Pat Barrett / Bend, OR

Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 21720 U.S. 20, Bend, OR 97701

Come help Food for the Hungry in their efforts to end human poverty! Volunteers get to see the show for free!

ABOUT

With Bend Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

