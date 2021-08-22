Live events Fargo — what’s coming up
(FARGO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: 610 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102
Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer the third Saturday of every month at 11:30am!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 505 3rd Avenue N, Fargo, ND 58102
The Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl is coming to Minneapolis on Saturday September 25th, 2021! Join us as we celebrate wizardry and magic!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 670 4th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102
Below Zero Wrestling brings live pro wrestling action to Fargo, ND! Our shows are appropriate and entertaining for all ages.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 314 Broadway North, ##4715, Fargo, ND 58102
A free community screening about a high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago that threatens to undermine democracy.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 122 1/2 North Broadway Drive, Fargo, ND 58102
Advance your knowledge with this introductory workshop on the Bootstrap programming language.
