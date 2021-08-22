Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Live events Fargo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
 5 days ago

(FARGO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrSPu_0bZWFxq100

Yoga on Tap - Fargo Brewing

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer the third Saturday of every month at 11:30am!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YxNn9_0bZWFxq100

Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl - Minneapolis

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 3rd Avenue N, Fargo, ND 58102

The Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl is coming to Minneapolis on Saturday September 25th, 2021! Join us as we celebrate wizardry and magic!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H73oU_0bZWFxq100

Below Zero Wrestling at Sanctuary Events Center

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 670 4th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

Below Zero Wrestling brings live pro wrestling action to Fargo, ND! Our shows are appropriate and entertaining for all ages.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209eUF_0bZWFxq100

Fargo: Slay the Dragon Screening

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 314 Broadway North, ##4715, Fargo, ND 58102

A free community screening about a high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago that threatens to undermine democracy.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvbFQ_0bZWFxq100

Intro to Bootstrap Workshop (FREE)

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 1/2 North Broadway Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Advance your knowledge with this introductory workshop on the Bootstrap programming language.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
84
Followers
189
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Gerrymandering#Wizards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy