Live events Fargo — what’s coming up

(FARGO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

Yoga on Tap - Fargo Brewing Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer the third Saturday of every month at 11:30am!

Wizards & Wands Bar Crawl - Minneapolis Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 505 3rd Avenue N, Fargo, ND 58102

The Wizards and Wands Bar Crawl is coming to Minneapolis on Saturday September 25th, 2021! Join us as we celebrate wizardry and magic!

Below Zero Wrestling at Sanctuary Events Center Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 670 4th Avenue North, Fargo, ND 58102

Below Zero Wrestling brings live pro wrestling action to Fargo, ND! Our shows are appropriate and entertaining for all ages.

Fargo: Slay the Dragon Screening Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 314 Broadway North, ##4715, Fargo, ND 58102

A free community screening about a high-tech gerrymandering initiative launched 10 years ago that threatens to undermine democracy.

Intro to Bootstrap Workshop (FREE) Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 1/2 North Broadway Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Advance your knowledge with this introductory workshop on the Bootstrap programming language.