Chico, CA

Live events coming up in Chico

Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 5 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Chico has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EuQqr_0bZWFwxI00

Open Fencing - Chico, CA 2021

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2320 North Ave, Chico, CA

Description Close-toed shoes and pants that cover the entire leg are required (yoga or sweatpants are best). Required equipment: mask, jacket, glove, chest protector and weapon. Some equipment is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IERfM_0bZWFwxI00

No Word for “art”

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Esplanade, Chico, CA

CHICO EXHIBITION–The concept for No Word for “Art” came from Hmong-American artist and co-curator, Elizabeth Lee. There is no word for “art” in the Hmong language, which can make it difficult to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igJe9_0bZWFwxI00

BOOK SALE Chico Friends of the Library

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 1108 Sherman Ave, Chico, CA

SATURDAYS beginning July 10, 9am to 11:30 at the Chico Library, Sherman and East First Aves. Prices from 25 cents to $2 (and a few great items are more). Proceeds benefit the Library. Masks required.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxLWf_0bZWFwxI00

Reiki Level 1 & 2

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 811 E 5th Ave, Chico, CA

Usui/Holy Fire® Reiki I & II Reiki I & II are taught together during a weekend intensive. Both attunements are given. All the information and techniques for both levels are covered including: The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McDVq_0bZWFwxI00

Reggae Sundaze with Stay Positive Sound

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2412 Park Ave, Chico, CA

It's Reggae Sundaze on the patio! Join us Sunday from 5-8 PM with the Stay Positive Sound crew! They'll be spinning your favorite Reggae jams all afternoon while you enjoy pizza and cold...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

