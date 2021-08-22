Live events Greenville — what’s coming up

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

2021 NC Great 100 Gala Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

This is a night of celebrating 100 of North Carolina's greatest nurses. Family, friends and colleagues all gather in the celebration.

An Evening Of Smooth Jazz featuring Ragan Whiteside Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

An evening of Smooth Jazz with Atlants's own International Flautist, Ragan Whiteside with guitarist Scott Marvill

4th Annual Domestic Violence IMPACT Luncheon: DV Through a Child's Eyes Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Sponsored luncheon to raise funds for critical services in our area as well as providing education regarding domestic violence and services

Real Men Talk Dinner Meeting Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.

Shhh! A Surprise 90th Celebration Honoring The Legend Henderson "Boot" West Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 203 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Please come out and help us Honor & Celebrate the Legacy of Henderson “Boot” West!