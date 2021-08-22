Live events Greenville — what’s coming up
(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Greenville area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
This is a night of celebrating 100 of North Carolina's greatest nurses. Family, friends and colleagues all gather in the celebration.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
An evening of Smooth Jazz with Atlants's own International Flautist, Ragan Whiteside with guitarist Scott Marvill
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
Sponsored luncheon to raise funds for critical services in our area as well as providing education regarding domestic violence and services
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834
Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 203 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834
Please come out and help us Honor & Celebrate the Legacy of Henderson “Boot” West!
