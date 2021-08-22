Cancel
Greenville Dispatch

Live events Greenville — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Greenville Dispatch
Greenville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7qQ8_0bZWFv4Z00

2021 NC Great 100 Gala

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

This is a night of celebrating 100 of North Carolina's greatest nurses. Family, friends and colleagues all gather in the celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkhYj_0bZWFv4Z00

An Evening Of Smooth Jazz featuring Ragan Whiteside

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

An evening of Smooth Jazz with Atlants's own International Flautist, Ragan Whiteside with guitarist Scott Marvill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkhT8_0bZWFv4Z00

4th Annual Domestic Violence IMPACT Luncheon: DV Through a Child's Eyes

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Sponsored luncheon to raise funds for critical services in our area as well as providing education regarding domestic violence and services

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpo01_0bZWFv4Z00

Real Men Talk Dinner Meeting

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 216 Country Club Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Mentoring men and talking about life problem, and listening to men and helping with resource.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWrpz_0bZWFv4Z00

Shhh! A Surprise 90th Celebration Honoring The Legend Henderson "Boot" West

Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 203 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Please come out and help us Honor & Celebrate the Legacy of Henderson “Boot” West!

Greenville Dispatch

Greenville Dispatch

With Greenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

