Saint Augustine calendar: What's coming up

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

Outpost Angler Academy - Surf Fishing St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

Anglers, we will be hosting our monthly surf fishing academies on St. Augustine Beach with Guy Harvey Resort Pro Guide and the master of the surf seas, Noel Kuhn. Pack your sunscreen and...

IGOR & THE RED ELVISES Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Igor & The Red Elvises October 22, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

REVEREND PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band November 4, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.