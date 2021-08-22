Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWDjA_0bZWFuBq00

Outpost Angler Academy - Surf Fishing

St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

Anglers, we will be hosting our monthly surf fishing academies on St. Augustine Beach with Guy Harvey Resort Pro Guide and the master of the surf seas, Noel Kuhn. Pack your sunscreen and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDAsh_0bZWFuBq00

IGOR & THE RED ELVISES

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Igor & The Red Elvises October 22, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asuNE_0bZWFuBq00

REVEREND PEYTON'S BIG DAMN BAND

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band November 4, 2021, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
41
Followers
97
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Augustine
Person
Saint Augustine
Person
Guy Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Blvd#Stand Up Comedy#Thu Nov 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy