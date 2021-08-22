What’s up Rock Hill: Local events calendar

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Hill:

Paint and Sip Thursday Edition at Carolina Creative Expressions Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 244 East Black Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Paint and Sip Event, Multiple canvas choices, Event is BYOB, Artist/Host, Instruction

Sunday Soul Brunch Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1111 Brakefield Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Featuring live music, dancing, signature dishes from Jennie Mae’s and unlimited mimosas, this is an event you don’t want to miss!

TEDx Crawford Road Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 801 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

It's coming! The first ever TEDx Talk is coming to Rock Hill. Locally organized by Rock Hill and York County residents.

Opening Reception |Red Delta |AntiBodies|Printmaking in the Expanding Field Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 701 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Winthrop University Galleries presents an opening reception new fall exhibitions!

The Fellas Alumni Game Day Party Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 121 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Party with the Fellas after the Northwestern and Rock Hill High Alumni Basketball game: Tipoff 12pm @ Northwestern High gymnasium.