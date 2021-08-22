Coming soon: Charlottesville events

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlottesville area:

Willie DE (solo acoustic) Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

It's going to be a super cool Sunday Fun Day here in the tropics of Free Union with Willie DE treating us to his awesome bluesy rock sounds. Sunday, August 29th from 3 to 5:30pm. Open to all, no...

Kinesiology Open House Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 550 Brandon Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Join us for a reception and tour offices and labs located in the new UVA Student Health & Wellness Center.

The Presidency at a Crossroads Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 211 Emmet Street South, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Barbara A. Perry is the Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia's Miller Center

John and Brian Rimel with Twisted Biscuits food truck Free Union, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 5898 Free Union Rd, Free Union, VA

When: August 22, 2021 @ 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm We are pleased to announce our return to Glass House Winery in Free Union for an upcoming performance on Sunday, August 22 from 3-5:30. I hope you will...

Cville Music - A Celebration Of Cville's Diverse Music Scene Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2100 Hydraulic Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Cville Music - A Celebration of Cville's Diverse Music Scene