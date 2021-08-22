Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 5 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tuscaloosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aa2Iq_0bZWFqew00

F45- 6:30

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2008 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

F45 is designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance

Learn More

Three15 Cycle

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 2320 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Three15 is an empowering cycling class that is fun for everyone!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQMnk_0bZWFqew00

Group Counseling

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

RECONNECTING: REBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN A POST PANDEMIC WORLD with featured presentation, Socialization 101: Post Pandemic Etiquette

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Knuq_0bZWFqew00

Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, & Bethel Music - Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2710 Jack Warner Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

We are needing volunteers for the Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music tour! Click the "Register" button for more info!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PClan_0bZWFqew00

"Through The Doors" Welcome Pinning Ceremony (Alumni Invitation)

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486

The Executive Board of the University of Alabama Black Alumni Association invites you to join us as we usher in a new tradition!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa Times

Tuscaloosa, AL
109
Followers
188
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tuscaloosa Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Live Events#Etiquette#Stand Up Comedy#Al 35401 F45#Jack Warner Pkwy#Bethel Music#Al 35486#The Executive Board
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy