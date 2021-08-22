Tuscaloosa calendar: Events coming up

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tuscaloosa:

F45- 6:30 Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2008 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

F45 is designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance

Three15 Cycle Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:45 PM

Address: 2320 6th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Three15 is an empowering cycling class that is fun for everyone!

Group Counseling Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 4th Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

RECONNECTING: REBUILDING RELATIONSHIPS IN A POST PANDEMIC WORLD with featured presentation, Socialization 101: Post Pandemic Etiquette

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2710 Jack Warner Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

We are needing volunteers for the Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music tour! Click the "Register" button for more info!!

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35486

The Executive Board of the University of Alabama Black Alumni Association invites you to join us as we usher in a new tradition!