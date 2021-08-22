Redding events calendar
(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 1943 Pine Street, Redding, CA 96001
Join Rapunzel and The Little Mermaid for an end of summer brunch presented by Dreams Come True Events! ✨
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001
Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: main, Redding, CA 96001
4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: Performance Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001
We are excited to welcome the talented & hilarious comedian Cindy Foster to Redding, California on her live Lesbian Whisperer Tour!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 7 PM | SHOW 7:30PM | $10 ADV TICKETS | $12 DAY OF | ALL AGES
