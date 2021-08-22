Redding events calendar

(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:

Rapunzel & Ariel's Summer Soiree Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1943 Pine Street, Redding, CA 96001

Join Rapunzel and The Little Mermaid for an end of summer brunch presented by Dreams Come True Events! ✨

Vine and Dine For Parks Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Redding, CA 96001

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

Wolfpack Clubhouse presents comedian Cindy Foster Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Performance Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001

We are excited to welcome the talented & hilarious comedian Cindy Foster to Redding, California on her live Lesbian Whisperer Tour!

Destroy Boys and AP Tobler Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7 PM | SHOW 7:30PM | $10 ADV TICKETS | $12 DAY OF | ALL AGES