Redding, CA

Redding events calendar

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OG97j_0bZWFpmD00

Rapunzel & Ariel's Summer Soiree

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1943 Pine Street, Redding, CA 96001

Join Rapunzel and The Little Mermaid for an end of summer brunch presented by Dreams Come True Events! ✨

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iNQD_0bZWFpmD00

Vine and Dine For Parks

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

Enjoy gourmet specialities and wine while raising funds for our Redding Parks & Trails!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l27ON_0bZWFpmD00

4 Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: main, Redding, CA 96001

4 day Retreat where you will experience an awakening to your truth, refreshment of spirit, transformation and the wisdom of freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rhRX_0bZWFpmD00

Wolfpack Clubhouse presents comedian Cindy Foster

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: Performance Hall, 1313 Market Street, Redding, CA 96001

We are excited to welcome the talented & hilarious comedian Cindy Foster to Redding, California on her live Lesbian Whisperer Tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNm2A_0bZWFpmD00

Destroy Boys and AP Tobler

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7 PM | SHOW 7:30PM | $10 ADV TICKETS | $12 DAY OF | ALL AGES

Comments / 0

