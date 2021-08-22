Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elgin, IL

Live events coming up in Elgin

Posted by 
Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 5 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Live events are lining up on the Elgin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKph7_0bZWFo8i00

SRI RAGHAVENDRA SWAMY ARADHANA MAHOTSAVA

Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Illinois 58, Elgin, IL 60120

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Aradhana Mahotsava is an annual celebration of Sri Guru Raghavendra's Brindavana Pravesha.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGzMw_0bZWFo8i00

Rachel Barton Pine Playing Violin

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL

Welcome Back, Elgin! concert featuring Rachel Barton Pine with Chamber Music on the Fox and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzzHX_0bZWFo8i00

News of the World in Elgin with Jerry Turnquist

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, IL

Virtual and in-person program hosted by GAIL BORDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY. Please note: this event takes place on Zoom OR at Gail Borden Public Library (270 N. Grove) NOT at the Museum. What was Elgin...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2qyj_0bZWFo8i00

6th Annual Bike for the Kids

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 799 S McLean Blvd, Elgin, IL

Hop on your bike to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley! Choose your distance, and celebrate at the finish line with refreshments and family-friendly entertainment. Adapted bikes and trailers...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rfkw_0bZWFo8i00

Cruise Days

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3145 US-20 Suite 203, Elgin, IL

Join Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce members Old Cars, Strong Hearts (CD Showcase, CD Consulting Service) & Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee along historic US Route 20 for upcoming Cruise Days & Cruise...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Elgin Updates

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
62
Followers
188
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elgin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
City
Elgin, IL
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Barton Pine
Person
Gail Borden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Museum#Illinois 58#Chamber Music#Il Virtual#Il Hop#Consulting Service#Cruise Days Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy