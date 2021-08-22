Live events coming up in Elgin

(ELGIN, IL) Live events are lining up on the Elgin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

SRI RAGHAVENDRA SWAMY ARADHANA MAHOTSAVA Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Illinois 58, Elgin, IL 60120

Sri Raghavendra Swamy Aradhana Mahotsava is an annual celebration of Sri Guru Raghavendra's Brindavana Pravesha.

Rachel Barton Pine Playing Violin Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 45 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL

Welcome Back, Elgin! concert featuring Rachel Barton Pine with Chamber Music on the Fox and more!

News of the World in Elgin with Jerry Turnquist Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, IL

Virtual and in-person program hosted by GAIL BORDEN PUBLIC LIBRARY. Please note: this event takes place on Zoom OR at Gail Borden Public Library (270 N. Grove) NOT at the Museum. What was Elgin...

6th Annual Bike for the Kids Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 799 S McLean Blvd, Elgin, IL

Hop on your bike to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley! Choose your distance, and celebrate at the finish line with refreshments and family-friendly entertainment. Adapted bikes and trailers...

Cruise Days Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3145 US-20 Suite 203, Elgin, IL

Join Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce members Old Cars, Strong Hearts (CD Showcase, CD Consulting Service) & Mozzafiato Gelato and Coffee along historic US Route 20 for upcoming Cruise Days & Cruise...