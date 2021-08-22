Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Live events coming up in Provo

Posted by 
Provo Post
Provo Post
 5 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Provo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Provo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEjjG_0bZWFnFz00

Velour Live Music Gallery presents Velour New Band Showcase 8/26 Lity Cife,Wild Flour,Sage Lane,Welcome Home Sundance

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 135 N University Ave, Provo, UT

24Tix Velour New Band Showcase 8/26 tickets - August 26, 2021 at Velour Live Music Gallery (Provo, UT)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CYNve_0bZWFnFz00

Utah Open Championship

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2701 N University Ave, Provo, UT

The top professionals and amateurs in Utah compete for the $15,000 first place prize. The 94th Utah Open is being contested at the challenging Riverside Country Club in Provo, Utah.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LPZtj_0bZWFnFz00

Chump Mutharhardinyourface,jack 25 Year Reunion Show with Spitball

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 135 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Ane-night-only playthrough of their 1996 album Muthahardinyourface,jack. Joined by Provo Ska/Punk legends Spitball

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P40Dd_0bZWFnFz00

August 23-24 | WhyTry Level 1 Training Online

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5455 Heritage School Dr, Provo, UT

The WhyTry Level 1 training is designed to give the attendees a general overview of the program and introduce skills that facilitators need to begin using the curriculum. This training also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NnpP9_0bZWFnFz00

Shawyze

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

The Tribe and Automotive Addiction present a PRIVATE concert for their invited guests.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
34
Followers
185
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#N University Ave#Velour Live Music Gallery#Riverside Country Club#Ut 84601#Provo Ska Punk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy