Athens calendar: Events coming up

(ATHENS, GA) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

Acoustic evening with Lera Lynn Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 College Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Lera Lynn returns to Athens, Georgia to perform an intimate acoustic evening with show at The Rialto Room at Hotel Indigo!

JD SIMO & GA-20 Cobill! Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a very special night of blues rock with JD Simo and GA-20 at Hendershot's!

Wizard Fest 11/12 Athens, GA Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Willow Oak Tree Symposium Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 211 Hoyt Street, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for an afternoon of presentations from the Willow Oak Tree Exhibit artists in the Community Room at the Lyndon House Arts Center.

Young Lambs Nursery Registration- August 22 Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery during the 10:30 am service on Sunday.