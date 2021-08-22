Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Athens calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Athens Times
Athens Times
 5 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Athens is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jf5Et_0bZWFmNG00

Acoustic evening with Lera Lynn

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 College Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Lera Lynn returns to Athens, Georgia to perform an intimate acoustic evening with show at The Rialto Room at Hotel Indigo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMfYo_0bZWFmNG00

JD SIMO & GA-20 Cobill!

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a very special night of blues rock with JD Simo and GA-20 at Hendershot's!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02uTHv_0bZWFmNG00

Wizard Fest 11/12 Athens, GA

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 237 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

We are pleased to inform you that you have been invited to Wizard Fest, a wizard themed trivia and dance party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PTm3l_0bZWFmNG00

Willow Oak Tree Symposium

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 211 Hoyt Street, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for an afternoon of presentations from the Willow Oak Tree Exhibit artists in the Community Room at the Lyndon House Arts Center.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HzRPv_0bZWFmNG00

Young Lambs Nursery Registration- August 22

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery during the 10:30 am service on Sunday.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Athens Times

Athens Times

Athens, GA
73
Followers
194
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lera Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Hotel Indigo#Live Events#Ga 30601 Join#Ga 30601 Register#The Young Lambs Nursery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy