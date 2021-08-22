Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Live events Manchester — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Manchester Bulletin
Manchester Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPoba_0bZWFlUX00

Manchester Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing via Video

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HukYB_0bZWFlUX00

Family Friendly Nerf Wars at Thrive Outdoors

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 190 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

4 on 4 Nerf battles & games for ages 5 and up at the Community Leadership Center at Thrive Outdoors,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRTHH_0bZWFlUX00

SINFEST 2021 featuring HAIL THE HORNS, Dead by Wednesday & Marc Rizzo!

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

SINFEST 2021 featuring HAIL THE HORNS, Dead by Wednesday & Marc Rizzo!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX9Me_0bZWFlUX00

DYING FETUS & TERROR with Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

DYING FETUS & TERROR with Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PD6h_0bZWFlUX00

Mini Member Tour for Families: Explore the World of Factories

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Spend the morning at the Millyard Museum in Manchester at this fun family event organized by the New Hampshire Historical Society.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester Bulletin

Manchester, NH
70
Followers
192
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Rizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nh 03101 4#Nh 03101 Spend#The Millyard Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...

Comments / 0

Community Policy