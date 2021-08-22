Live events Manchester — what’s coming up

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

Manchester Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing via Video Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.

Family Friendly Nerf Wars at Thrive Outdoors Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 190 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

4 on 4 Nerf battles & games for ages 5 and up at the Community Leadership Center at Thrive Outdoors,

SINFEST 2021 featuring HAIL THE HORNS, Dead by Wednesday & Marc Rizzo! Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

SINFEST 2021 featuring HAIL THE HORNS, Dead by Wednesday & Marc Rizzo!

DYING FETUS & TERROR with Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

DYING FETUS & TERROR with Brand of Sacrifice & Vitriol

Mini Member Tour for Families: Explore the World of Factories Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Spend the morning at the Millyard Museum in Manchester at this fun family event organized by the New Hampshire Historical Society.