Victorville, CA

Live events on the horizon in Victorville

Posted by 
Victorville Today
Victorville Today
 5 days ago

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victorville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utMmd_0bZWFkbo00

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-VCA

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Victorville, CA 92394

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMwbL_0bZWFkbo00

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8XAF_0bZWFkbo00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Victorville, CA 92392

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfTIn_0bZWFkbo00

Outdoor Circus featuring Circus Bella

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 0 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92392

Circus Bella is a classical circus attuned to the present with a diverse cast of acrobats aerialists jugglers clowns and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMpXi_0bZWFkbo00

NRA Basics of Rifle Shooting Class

Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

This class includes classroom and range time with a rifle

Learn More

Victorville Today

Victorville Today

Victorville, CA
With Victorville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

