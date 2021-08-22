Live events on the horizon in Victorville

(VICTORVILLE, CA) Victorville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Victorville:

5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-VCA Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Victorville, CA 92394

Get Your Health Coaching Business Growth On AUTOPILOT! Stop the 'cashflow rollercoaster' and START THRIVING instead of just surviving!

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns at AVGC Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

SWAG - Strong Women and Guns is for experienced shooters. Join us on the 3rd Thursday of every month.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Victorville, CA 92392

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Outdoor Circus featuring Circus Bella Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 0 Stoddard Wells Rd, Victorville, CA 92392

Circus Bella is a classical circus attuned to the present with a diverse cast of acrobats aerialists jugglers clowns and more.

NRA Basics of Rifle Shooting Class Victorville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 16699 Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville, CA 92395

This class includes classroom and range time with a rifle