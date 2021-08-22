Toms River calendar: Coming events

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Toms River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

MOTU GO 2: 80's and 90's Action Figure Mini Con Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ

50 tables of vintage , modern, and current action figures and merchandise from classic 80's and 90's properties including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja...

Sailfest NJ - 30th Anniversary Celebration! Island Heights, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: River Avenue, Island Heights, NJ 08732

New Jersey’s Largest Sailing Festival in Toms River for families and everyone who loves boating, sailing, sailors, or anything nautical.

Mixed Media-3 Stencils and Masks Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

After a review of gelli plate techniques this workshop will visit the incorporation of stencils and masks into your designs to further develop and enhance gelli plate creations. Learn to make your...

Implant Study with John A. Hodges, DDS - ProSmile Employees Only. Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1144 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

ProSmile Implant Study Club: Session Two - ProSmile Employees Only

Early Morning Group Paddle - All Levels Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 290 NJ-37 E, Toms River, NJ

Sign up for this week's group paddle. Bring your board $5, or Rent one $20. Register on our website now, or Venmo @JerseyShoreMermaids-LLC to sign up. Bring your coffee! Ages 12 and over...