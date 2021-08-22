Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Toms River calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Toms River Post
Toms River Post
 5 days ago

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Toms River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jhLc_0bZWFjj500

MOTU GO 2: 80's and 90's Action Figure Mini Con

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ

50 tables of vintage , modern, and current action figures and merchandise from classic 80's and 90's properties including Masters of the Universe, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Teenage Mutant Ninja...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mM09E_0bZWFjj500

Sailfest NJ - 30th Anniversary Celebration!

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: River Avenue, Island Heights, NJ 08732

New Jersey’s Largest Sailing Festival in Toms River for families and everyone who loves boating, sailing, sailors, or anything nautical.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pd7lT_0bZWFjj500

Mixed Media-3 Stencils and Masks

Island Heights, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 22 Chestnut Ave, Island Heights, NJ

After a review of gelli plate techniques this workshop will visit the incorporation of stencils and masks into your designs to further develop and enhance gelli plate creations. Learn to make your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzURA_0bZWFjj500

Implant Study with John A. Hodges, DDS - ProSmile Employees Only.

Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1144 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

ProSmile Implant Study Club: Session Two - ProSmile Employees Only

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIQgi_0bZWFjj500

Early Morning Group Paddle - All Levels

Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 290 NJ-37 E, Toms River, NJ

Sign up for this week's group paddle. Bring your board $5, or Rent one $20. Register on our website now, or Venmo @JerseyShoreMermaids-LLC to sign up. Bring your coffee! Ages 12 and over...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Toms River Post

Toms River Post

Toms River, NJ
47
Followers
188
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toms River Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Government
City
Island Heights, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universe#Transformers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy