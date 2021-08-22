Abilene calendar: What's coming up

(ABILENE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Abilene calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abilene area:

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum's 20th Anniversary Celebration Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1289 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Join us as we celebrate 20 years of operation and commemoration of a WWII division that kicked Axis.

11th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 3350 N. Clack St., Abilene, TX 79601

The Awarded and Iconic Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, TX is Celebrating its 11th Year with the Biggest Names in Country Music!

Pokemon Meetup (South Branch) Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd #1246, Abilene, TX

Join us for an afternoon of gaming fun! Designed for both new and experienced players, gamers from their tweens to adults are welcome to be a part of this weekly meetup where we gather to play the...

safeTALK class Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 158 Ave B, Abilene, TX

SafeTALK is a half-day training in suicide alertness. About this Event

Volunteer Training Time Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

There are a bunch of activities and places where one can volunteer in Abilene. It could be a pet shelter, an environmental organisation or institution for children welfare, there is a lot that you...