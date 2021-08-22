Abilene calendar: What's coming up
(ABILENE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Abilene calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Abilene area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 1289 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX 79601
Join us as we celebrate 20 years of operation and commemoration of a WWII division that kicked Axis.
Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM
Address: 3350 N. Clack St., Abilene, TX 79601
The Awarded and Iconic Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, TX is Celebrating its 11th Year with the Biggest Names in Country Music!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd #1246, Abilene, TX
Join us for an afternoon of gaming fun! Designed for both new and experienced players, gamers from their tweens to adults are welcome to be a part of this weekly meetup where we gather to play the...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 158 Ave B, Abilene, TX
SafeTALK is a half-day training in suicide alertness. About this Event
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM
There are a bunch of activities and places where one can volunteer in Abilene. It could be a pet shelter, an environmental organisation or institution for children welfare, there is a lot that you...
