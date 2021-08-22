Cancel
Abilene, TX

Abilene calendar: What's coming up

Abilene Dispatch
 5 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Abilene calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abilene area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rGiV_0bZWFiqM00

12th Armored Division Memorial Museum's 20th Anniversary Celebration

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1289 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Join us as we celebrate 20 years of operation and commemoration of a WWII division that kicked Axis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fIjZW_0bZWFiqM00

11th Annual Outlaws & Legends Music Festival

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 3350 N. Clack St., Abilene, TX 79601

The Awarded and Iconic Outlaws & Legends Music Festival in Abilene, TX is Celebrating its 11th Year with the Biggest Names in Country Music!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025fYA_0bZWFiqM00

Pokemon Meetup (South Branch)

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 4310 Buffalo Gap Rd #1246, Abilene, TX

Join us for an afternoon of gaming fun! Designed for both new and experienced players, gamers from their tweens to adults are welcome to be a part of this weekly meetup where we gather to play the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXtGr_0bZWFiqM00

safeTALK class

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 158 Ave B, Abilene, TX

SafeTALK is a half-day training in suicide alertness. About this Event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E03jy_0bZWFiqM00

Volunteer Training Time

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

There are a bunch of activities and places where one can volunteer in Abilene. It could be a pet shelter, an environmental organisation or institution for children welfare, there is a lot that you...

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

