Spring Hill, FL

Live events coming up in Spring Hill

Spring Hill Bulletin
 5 days ago

(SPRING HILL, FL) Spring Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spring Hill:

HC - Swim Lessons for ages 3-5: Stage 1, 2 & 3 - Spring Hill, FL 2021

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:40 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:10 PM

Address: 1300 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL

Description This class/activity is closed to further registration. Stage 1 (Water Acclimation): Students develop comfort with underwater exploration and learn to safely exit in the event of...

Free Hernando Chamber Health and Wellness Expo

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34607

We're proud to host the @hernandocochamber first-ever Health and Wellness Expo! Saturday, August 28th from 10-3 pm.

Live Music with Jus' Jeff at The Lazy Lizard

Hernando Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3192 Shoal Line Blvd, Hernando Beach, FL

Friday Night Live Music with Jus' Jeff at The Lazy Lizard - Hernando Beach. Be Ready To Dance!!!!!

CPR and Blood-borne pathogen training

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

The following are new class schedules at STATION 2 for Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR/AED for the Healthcare Provider and Rescuer and Bloodborne Pathogens (BBP) certified training classes. There is...

Food Truck: Lobster Tank — Tidal Brewing Company

Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 14311 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL

Sunday Food Truck featuring the Lobster Tank. Their menu can be found here.

ABOUT

With Spring Hill Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

