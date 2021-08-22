Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Rochester Daily
Rochester Daily
 5 days ago

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rochester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6Puq_0bZWFg4u00

RPU Board Meeting

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 4000 E River Rd NE #2813, Rochester, MN

The City Clerk’s Office is not responsible for meetings that have been cancelled, moved or contain incomplete information. Please refer to the Meeting Contact Information if there are any...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sX2C_0bZWFg4u00

Bingo!

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2001 32nd Ave NW, Rochester, MN

BINGO! Join us 7-9 p.m. for your chance to win prizes at FREE BINGO in our tent - all ages are welcome to play!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1r7X_0bZWFg4u00

Second Saturday Divorce Workshop - Rochester, MN

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2746 Superior Drive Northwest, Suite 150, Rochester, MN 55901

Second Saturday deals with the legal, financial, family and personal issues of divorce in a logical, yet compassionate way.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zjz4L_0bZWFg4u00

Movies in the Park presented by Altra Federal Credit Union

Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 225 1st Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Take in a free outdoor movie with family or friends. Movies in the Park features a different flick, activities, & movie-inspired food/drink

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5xfA_0bZWFg4u00

1pm-2pm The 1 O’Clock AA Meeting (Paused due to COVID-19)

Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 25 16th St NE, Rochester, MN

This is a closed meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous. Join us every Tuesday at 1pm for a Big Book and 12 x 12 meeting. Wheelchair accessible.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rochester Daily

Rochester Daily

Rochester, MN
47
Followers
189
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochester Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Free Bingo#Alcoholics Anonymous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy