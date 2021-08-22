Cancel
Duluth, MN

Duluth events coming up

Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 5 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Live events are coming to Duluth.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Duluth area:

Rockstars for the Registry Duluth JEEP Run

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5000 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for a JEEP run in the beautiful city of Duluth while raising funds for a great cause. Stay tuned for more information.

Taste at Fitgers 2021

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 600 E Superior Street, Duluth, MN 55802

Taste at Fitger's 2021 - Benefitting the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank

Duluth Novelists Monthly Talk and Brainstorming.

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1917 W Superior St, Duluth, MN

This will be our monthly talk and brainstorming session. Hope to see you there.

Stomper's Cruise 2021

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 323 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

6:30 PM Boarding 7:00 PM Departure (We cannot wait for you, GET HERE BEFORE THIS TIME.) 8:30 PM Arrival back

3rd Annual, Cars & Coffee, Duluth MN

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2409 W Superior St, Duluth, MN

Casual and free, Come hang with friends, talk cars and wake up. Coffee is free and provided by Underwood Coffee. All types of vehicles welcome. Plenty of parking for all. SEE YOU THERE !

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

