Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Events on the Bellingham calendar

Posted by 
Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIdda_0bZWFdQj00

Functional Yoga Low Back Prescriptions for Massage Therapists

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

This is an experiential class that will leave you with several tools to support your own biomechanics and longevity as a practitioner.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ePYK_0bZWFdQj00

Comedian Taylor Clark at the Unknown Skateshop

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 105 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Taylor Clark headlines an amazing night of comedy in an amazingly rare place to see stand-up...at a skate shop.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3akp6r_0bZWFdQj00

Kids Church and Toddler Room, August 22, 2021

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2100 Broadway, Bellingham, WA 98225

Register your children to attend Kids Church or the Toddler Room this Sunday!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXN26_0bZWFdQj00

Chuckanut Radio Hour featuring Kira Jane Buxton, Feral Creatures IN PERSON!

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Announcing our first Chuckanut Radio Hour since 2019! We're pleased to welcome Kira Jane Buxton for her brand new novel, Feral Creatures!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGjkw_0bZWFdQj00

All-Day Wire Wrap Workshop - sessions 1-5 (8 hours)

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1308 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Classes 1-5 (9.5 hours total) crammed into one all-day 8-workshop to save you time and effort. Learn basic to advanced wire wrapping skills.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham, WA
132
Followers
187
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Wa 98225 Register#Kids Church#Chuckanut Radio Hour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Whatcom County, WAcascadiaweekly.com

Rick Steves gets wowed in Whatcom County

“Travel guru” Rick Steves is no stranger to Bellingham, but the world-famous guidebook author and activist’s visits here typically focus on schooling interested parties about the ins and outs of traveling to Europe and other far-flung global locales on a budget, with an aim to connect with local residents wherever you may land.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Family loses newly purchased dream home to eminent domain

BOTHELL — When Lindsay and Matt Mosteller bought their Bothell-area home in January 2020, they planned to live there forever. The 0.86-acre property with a four-bedroom house has a big garden, an old barn and room for goats and chickens. The couple saw potential for their growing family. In addition to their 11-year-old, Steven Hailey, Lindsay gave birth to daughter Montana Mosteller four days after closing the deal.
Marysville, WAnorthcountyoutlook.com

Treasures found at All Marysville Garage Sale

More than 70 garage sales were set up last weekend as part of the All Marysville Garage Sale’s return to the community. The event, which has been held since 2017 but was canceled last year, came back this year on Aug. 20 to 22. In total the event had 73...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Need a car wash? Get one free on Thursday

SEATTLE — To celebrate it’s 64th anniversary, Brown Bear is offering free car washes at 28 tunnel wash locations. The “Beary Clean” washes will be available on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Last year, 29,756 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area took advantage of...
Bellingham, WAbellinghammetronews.com

Man starts Fire in the middle of Samish Way in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A man started a fire in the Middle of Samish Way in Bellingham, Washington. The incident occurred on Monday August 23rd, 2021 lost after 7:00 PM. At 6:55 PM, a Bellingham Metro News correspondent who was on their way to Boomers Drive-In had drove past the scene and witnessed the man taking off his shirt and placing something on the ground, it’s unknown at this time if it was used to start the fire.
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.

Comments / 0

Community Policy