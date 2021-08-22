Events on the Bellingham calendar

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellingham:

Functional Yoga Low Back Prescriptions for Massage Therapists Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

This is an experiential class that will leave you with several tools to support your own biomechanics and longevity as a practitioner.

Comedian Taylor Clark at the Unknown Skateshop Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 105 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Taylor Clark headlines an amazing night of comedy in an amazingly rare place to see stand-up...at a skate shop.

Kids Church and Toddler Room, August 22, 2021 Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2100 Broadway, Bellingham, WA 98225

Register your children to attend Kids Church or the Toddler Room this Sunday!

Chuckanut Radio Hour featuring Kira Jane Buxton, Feral Creatures IN PERSON! Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Announcing our first Chuckanut Radio Hour since 2019! We're pleased to welcome Kira Jane Buxton for her brand new novel, Feral Creatures!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1308 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Classes 1-5 (9.5 hours total) crammed into one all-day 8-workshop to save you time and effort. Learn basic to advanced wire wrapping skills.