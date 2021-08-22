Events on the Bellingham calendar
(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bellingham:
Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:00 PM
Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
This is an experiential class that will leave you with several tools to support your own biomechanics and longevity as a practitioner.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 105 Grand Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Taylor Clark headlines an amazing night of comedy in an amazingly rare place to see stand-up...at a skate shop.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2100 Broadway, Bellingham, WA 98225
Register your children to attend Kids Church or the Toddler Room this Sunday!
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 1314 Harris Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Announcing our first Chuckanut Radio Hour since 2019! We're pleased to welcome Kira Jane Buxton for her brand new novel, Feral Creatures!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 1308 Railroad Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225
Classes 1-5 (9.5 hours total) crammed into one all-day 8-workshop to save you time and effort. Learn basic to advanced wire wrapping skills.
